KGL Democracy Cup Kicks Off August 29

Dignitaries at the launch

THE SECOND edition of the KGL Group Democracy Cup was officially launched last Thursday by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The event is set to take place on August 29 and will feature a match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics. This will be preceded by a curtain-raiser match between Members of Parliament, captained by former Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu, and a judiciary team led by John Mensah. Both teams will include five former national stars.

During the launch, Speaker Bagbin emphasised the role of football in promoting peace and happiness, stating, “The Democracy Cup is here to make a lasting impact on our democracy.” The launch of this second edition is a powerful testament to what we can achieve as a nation when we commit to a shared vision and work together with purpose.”

He commended the support from the private sector, particularly KGL Group, noting, “We can’t do anything without the private sector, and I’ve never seen an economy that has developed sustainably without it.”

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, highlighted the transformative power of football, praising the private sector’s involvement. “I believe that sport should not be funded by the state. The example that you have set is exemplary, and I hope many others in the private sector will embrace philanthropy in sports.”

Representing the Minority Leader, Sammi Awuku described the Democracy Cup as a celebration of “democracy, unity, and national spirit all rolled into 90 minutes on the pitch.”

He underscored its role in uniting Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, saying, “Democracy and sports share a powerful foundation—the remarkable ability to unite people across backgrounds, beliefs, political persuasions, and boundaries.”

He urged the media to promote the tournament as a symbol of national pride, adding, “May the best team win.”

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku praised the Democracy Cup as a platform that reflects football’s essence in uniting diverse communities. “Football brings us together. Football preaches unity. Football houses people from various backgrounds,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the initiative, emphasising the importance of corporate social responsibility.

“The KGL Group of Companies remains deeply committed to working alongside national institutions in building a future that is just, united, and full of possibilities for every Ghanaian. I firmly believe that entrepreneurship without philanthropy means nothing.”

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director-General of the National Sports Authority who represented the Minister of Sports and Recreation, , assured fans of a well-prepared venue:

“The stadium will be perfect for playing so that our stars and our parliamentarians can exhibit great football.”

He emphasised the broader significance of the event: “We all believe in democracy, which is why we’re here—celebrating unity, respect, fair play, and love.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke