Black Queens Clinch Bronze At 2024 WAFCON

Black Queens

GHANA’S BLACK Queens proudly ascended the podium at the 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), claiming bronze after a determined 4:3 penalty shootout victory over defending champions South Africa in the third-place playoff.

The win signaled the Queens’ first return to the WAFCON podium in years, reaffirming their position as one of Africa’s most formidable women’s football teams.

The achievement highlights the steady resurgence of women’s football in Ghana, buoyed by initiatives like the GFA’s Women’s Football Strategy and the Football4Girls programme, both designed to expand opportunities and elevate the women’s game nationwide.

In a ceremony filled with emotion and pride, the players, draped in Ghana’s colors, received their medals to roaring applause from supporters and officials. Their spirited campaign — marked by grit and determination — has rekindled optimism for the future of women’s football in the country.

While bronze may not have been the ultimate prize, the Black Queens’ podium finish underscores a new chapter for Ghanaian women’s football, one filled with renewed ambition and belief that greater triumphs lie ahead.

BY Wletsu Ransford