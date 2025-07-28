Super Falcons Stun Morocco To Clinch Record 10th WAFCON Title

NIGERIA’S SUPER Falcons mounted a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in Rabat, securing a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) crown.

The Atlas Lionesses appeared destined for their first continental title after storming to a 2-0 lead at halftime. Captain Ghizlane Chebbak opened the scoring with a sublime curling strike, before Sanaa Mssoudy’s scuffed effort doubled the advantage at the packed 21,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

But the second half belonged to the resilient Super Falcons. Esther Okoronkwo began the turnaround in the 64th minute, calmly converting from the penalty spot after Nouhaila Benzina handled Folamide Ijamilusi’s cross. Just seven minutes later, Okoronkwo drove into the box and set up Ijamilusi to slot home the equaliser.

With the clock winding down, Okoronkwo again proved decisive, delivering a precise pass for substitute Jennifer Echegini, who sealed the victory with two minutes remaining. The dramatic finish silenced the Moroccan crowd as Nigeria’s players collapsed in joy at the final whistle, celebrating one of the most memorable comebacks in WAFCON history.

Billed as “Mission X,” Nigeria’s campaign achieved its ultimate goal — reclaiming the title last won in 2018 and maintaining their flawless record in WAFCON finals. The triumph also earned the Super Falcons $1 million in prize money, double the reward from the previous edition, as they became the first team to lift the redesigned WAFCON trophy.