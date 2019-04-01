Samira Commissions New Maternity Block At Kpandai

Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia (middle)

Samira Bawumia has commissioned a new maternity block for the Kpandai Hospital.

The block was built by Mathew Nyindam, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpandai Constituency and First Deputy Majority Whip of Parliament.

The facility is expected to improve maternal and neonatal health in Kpandai, transform the lives of expectant mothers and improve their reproductive health.

The new block was funded with part of the MP’s NHIS and Common Fund to cover eligible payments for the construction of the first class maternity ward in Kpandai, which has facilities including a theatre, labour and delivery wards, as well as doctor and nurses changing rooms.

The new maternity block is expected to take care of over 2,000 pregnant women who visit the hospital annually for deliveries.

Speaking at the ceremony in Kpandai, Samira Bawumia was hopeful that the area would record a zero infant mortality with the establishment of the maternity block.

According to her, the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) has provided up to 100,000 well-resourced birth kits to expectant mothers all across the country and assured the women of Kpandai that they would get their share very soon.

She appealed to the people of Kpandai to take good care of the facility, so that it would be beneficiary to other women in the area.

Mrs. Bawumia urged women in the area to visit health facilities for their antenatal cares to enable them to save their unborn babies.

She commended Mr. Nyindam for the facility, adding that the MP has demonstrated that he wants to serve the people and transform the constituency as a whole.

FROM Eric Kombat, Kpandai