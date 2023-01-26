Samira C’ssions Literacy Centre For Kanda Schools

Samira Bawumia

The Kanda Cluster of Schools can now boast of a modern learning and literacy centre courtesy the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), a not-for-profit organisation founded by the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

The new 60-seat SEHP Learning and Literacy Centre comes with books, an ICT hub and five computers.

It is expected that by using the centre, pupils would learn valuable ICT skills, make art, research the internet, and become better readers.

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, commissioning the learning facility yesterday said the centre represents much more than just a collection of books, “it represents a commitment to education, to knowledge, and the future of our children.”

She said the project was birthed during her “My first day at school” visit to the Kanda Cluster of Schools in 2017 when her attention was drawn to the need for the refurbishment and retooling of the school library.

“Since then, my team and I have worked tirelessly to make this day happen,” she said. “Today is especially exciting for me because as an advocate for literacy and critical thinking, I believe in encouraging a love for reading amongst people of all ages.”

Mrs. Bawumia said her organisation strive towards empowering the next generation of critical thinkers who can compete globally and “our literacy and educational projects are purposefully aimed at achieving this.”

The Second Lady said SEHP, through its ‘library-in-a-box’ initiative which aims to provide books to schools with under stocked or no libraries, has donated over 200,000 books to 64 basic schools in all regions of the country with an expectation that over 400,000 pupils would be beneficiaries.

She reiterated that the learning and literacy centre is not just a place for pupils to study and read, but also a place to collaborate, to learn, and to create.

“It is a gateway to the world of knowledge and learning. It is a place where students can come to discover new ideas, perspectives, and ways of thinking. It is a place where students can come to find inspiration, guidance, and support as they pursue their academic and personal goals,” she added.

“This centre is a testament to the importance of education and the power of knowledge. It is a symbol of our commitment to providing students with the resources they need to succeed… My dear students, I hope that this centre will be a source of inspiration and intellectual curiosity for you,” she added.

Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo, lauded SEHP for the support they are giving to the educational sector in the country.

She pledged her support to SEHP in ensuring that the investment in the school is put to good use.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, said the low level of reading in the country can be attributed to inadequate investment in school libraries.

He said children spend more time in school, so they can build their reading habit if there are school libraries in every school.

He, therefore, thanked SEHP for the support which is adding up to the 115 libraries spread across the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri