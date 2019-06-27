Samira Donates Books To 3 Schools In Greater Accra

The Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has donated books to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial, Kokomlemle 3 Primary and the Accra-New Town 1 Primary schools, in the Greater Accra region.

The donation, which forms part of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects’ (SEHP), “Library-In-A-Box” project, is an initiative of the Second Lady to provide books that are essential to improving learning outcomes in schools, across Ghana.

Mrs Bawumia indicated that the project is mainly driven by her desire to see literacy improved and a reading culture instilled among pupils in Ghana.

“We want to ensure that our kids are literate and well-read to be able to address societal challenges from a global perspective, when they become leaders. They should be able to explore the world through reading,” she noted.

The Programs Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr Fakor Disu, who was present at the donation, thanked the Second Lady for continuously supporting education in Ghana.

The Library-In-A-Box project endeavours to distribute about 500, 000 books in secured boxes to schools with poorly-stocked or no libraries in the country, within a six-year period.

So far, about 39,000 pupils have benefited from the distribution of 45,000 to about 63 schools across 10 regions in Ghana, with the recent being her donation to the Mawuli A, B and C cluster of schools in Ho, in the Volta region.

BY DGN Online