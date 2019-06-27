Man Kills Wife, Children For Rituals

A 35 year-old man, Collins Yagbil, is in the grips of the Police for allegedly killing his wife and two children at Kolpielga in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

The police had a tough time arresting the man because the family and friends of the deceased wife wanted to lynch him as payment for his alleged crime.

Collins Yagbil is reported to have cut the throat of his two children and sprinkled their blood on a rock as a sacrifice to his gods.

According to eye witnesses, when his wife appeared at the scene and saw their children lying in a pool of blood on the rock, she screamed for help and attacked him and in an attempt to silence her, he killed her too.

It is not clear what really caused him to killed the children.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga