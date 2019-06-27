Guinea, Ghana To Deepen Economic Ties

Koko Oppong Nkrumah with Guinean President Alpha Conde

Guinea and Ghana have undertaken to deepen economic ties as preparations near completion for the establishment of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Guinean President Alpha Conde expressed this expectation when Ghana’s Minister for information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah delivered a special message from President Akufo-Addo to Prof Conde.

Mr Nkrumah who was in Guinea as President Akufo-Addo’s special envoy engaged President Conde on how both countries can work to ensure the full implementation of the free trade area.

On his part President Conde who acknowledged a long standing relationship between Ghana and Guinea agreed that the free trade area is necessary to deepen economic activity accross the continent and help create more opportunities for its people.

Ghana is among six other countries that have put in a bid to host the CFTA secretariat which aims at establishing a single market across the continent and extending the provision of regional public goods, beyond hard infrastructure.

The rest are eSwatini, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Senegal and Madagascar.

Earlier Mr Nkrumah had visited Cape Verde on a similar mission.

BY DGN Online