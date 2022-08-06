Samira Foundation Trains 850 Females In Trade Skills

A Foundation belonging to Simara Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana, the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) has organised training programme for some 850 females in various employable skills.

The females were trained in skills such as fashion design, hairdressing, make-up artist, miliners and yarn making in Kumasi, Tamale and Accra under SEHP’s Network for Enterprise Development Learning.

The training was done in partnership with GIZ Ghana designed to equip vulnerable young women with trade skills to work within Ghana’s booming fashion industry.

The last set of girls made up of 350 beneficiaries graduated yesterday August 5, 2022 from African Fashion Incubator, Pistis Ghana, Sustainability Lab and Strokes and Lines, as Fashion Designers, Hairdressers, Make-Up Artists and miliners.

Similar programme was organized by the Ghana Armed Forces for about one thousand, three hundred (1300) spouses and dependents of military personnel, civilian employees and members of sister security agencies, trained in various trade skills in Accra.

The graduation ceremony came off yesterday Friday August 5, 2022 with the Second Lady gracing the occasion as a partner.

The Second Lady thanked their partners; GIZ’s Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation, Ghana EXIM Bank and the facilitators for helping Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects-SEHP for making the dreams of the girls a reality.

By Vincent Kubi