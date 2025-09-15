Samira In Addis Ababa For Clean Cooking Programme

Samira Bawumia

Hajia Samira Bawumia was one of the many dignitaries who graced the “Financing Clean Cooking: From Pilots to Decisive Delivery” high-level session at the second edition of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently.

The session, which was co-organised by the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIIF), UK International Development, Africa Climate and Energy Nexus, FSD Africa and Enabel, had in attendance several notable leaders, including the First Lady of Kenya, Rachel Ruto; UK Climate Envoy, Rachel Kyte; Vice President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Mamo Mihretu; Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy & Food Security, Republic of Sierra Leone, Kandeh Yumkella; Deputy Executive Director, IEA, Mary Warlick; and National Director of Energy at the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) of Mozambique, Ms. Marcelina Mataveia.

The ACS is a biennial Summit co-hosted by the African Union Commission and various African states as a platform to advance Africa’s climate goals and sustainable development priorities.