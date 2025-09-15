Hate Speech Arrest Must Extend Beyond Ghana – MC Yaa Yeboah

MC Yaa Yeboah

GHANAIAN MEDIA personality, MC Yaa Yeboah, has congratulated President John Dramani Mahama following his statement of clamping down on hate speeches in the country.

MC Yaa Yeboah, during her punditry session on UTV‘s United Showbiz late-night show, disclosed that this initiative by government would help sanitise the country’s media system.

She urged the President to extend a similar directive to other foreign countries, as some Ghanaians staying overseas are fond of inciting violence in the country.

“…I want to know something, in as much as we have a software to locate persons involved in spreading hate speeches, are those overseas among? Because those people outside the country have that ample time to instigate violence. So I want to know is this thing limited within our borders here in Ghana or extended outside Ghana? Because, mind you, some of the hate speeches which instigate violence are mostly from those staying overseas,” she stated.

She further emphasised on the need for government to extend same directive overseas, as many of such persons spreading hate speeches reside outside the country and dabble in the act with the idea that they cannot be held accountable due to their location.

MC Yaa Yeboah further pleaded with the government not to use the system as a weapon to silence members of the opposition party.

“I plead with the President to ensure the directives are applied to all persons regardless of your political party. This will help sanitise our systems from these hate speeches for peace,” she added.

Mc Yaa Yeboah’s assertion comes days after President Mahama said his government has deployed a system to identify persons who hide behind social media to preach hate online.

“So I’m sending a signal to Ghana­ians that we can find you, you those (engaged in) hate speech and things. We’ll use your IP number, we’ll trace you. And when we trace you, we’ll deal with you under the criminal code for inciting violence and disturbance of the peace,” he warned.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke