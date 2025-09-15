Stonebwoy’s ‘Empty’ Stadium Performance Triggers Banter

A scene from Stonebwoy’s performance at the stadium

Die-hard supporters of two of Ghana’s biggest talents, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, were at it again on social media following Stonebwoy’s Ghana Premier League new season halftime performance.

The Bhimnation President was the headline performer of the Ghana Premiere League football match between Hearts of Oak and Hohoe United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

For someone who has actually sold out the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium for his BHIM Festival concert, showcasing his massive popularity and drawing significant crowd, one was expecting similar incident for the Ghana Premiere League match.

Stonebwoy’s inability to fill the stadium to capacity sparked banter on social meadia, with supporters of Shatta Wale insinuating that the Bhimnation star is losing his fanbase in recent times. While others have warned his fans not to compare him to Shatta Wale, as he filled a stadium in the recent Presidential Cup match as the headline act.

An excerpt of his performance shared on TV3‘s X page under the caption, “Stonebwoy’s performance at the Accra Sports Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League”, has generated wild comments under the post.

Abora Agyeman wrote, “The dancers are more than the audience.”

Nhana Kwesi also wrote, “Next time they’ll go for someone who will pull the crowd. If you talk sense right now they’ll say it’s an insult, so make EOCO come get you. Hmmm, which country is this? We always pick the wrong person at the right time. Lack of knowledge and creativity.”

CudjoeFred3 wrote, “The aura Shatta has; if Stonebwoy gets a quarter of it, he’ll be in heaven. Kai, the crowd alone at EOCO was more than Stonebwoy’s whole fans put together.”

MJ Da Juiceman also added, “You call this a performance? That joke he came to do is your performance, errrr.”

On God wrote, “How can you post this? How will this convince investors to come and invest in our music? This is a flop project. Let the truth be told.”

