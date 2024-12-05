Sammi Awuku Shakes Akropong Constituency With Massive Float

In a dazzling display of unity and enthusiasm, Sammi Awuku, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Akropong Constituency, led a massive float through the streets of Akropong.

He began from Okorase to Adwaso to Mamfe, Amonokrom, and Tutu and rounded up at Obosomase, where he initially began his campaign.

This high-energy event, which took place just 72 hours before the general elections, was a testament to Sammi Awuku’s dedication to his constituents and his commitment to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As he made his way through the constituency, he was accompanied by a large crowd of party members, motor riders dressed in party colors, and even renowned artists like Samini and Praye Tiatia.

The entire street came to a standstill as residents eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of Awuku and demand party t-shirts.

Sammi Awuku’s address at the final rally in Obosomase was met with thunderous applause as he urged residents to have faith in him and vote massively for him and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on December 7.

This call to action was a culmination of Sammi Awuku’s tireless efforts to connect with his constituents and promote the NPP’s vision for a brighter future.

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Awuku has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the development of Akropong Constituency.

His “My Vision for Akuapem North: A Promise of Progress” manifesto outlines a comprehensive plan for education, health, entrepreneurship, road infrastructure, agriculture, and sports and tourism.

Sammi Awuku’s support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is well-documented, and his efforts to promote the NPP’s agenda have been unwavering.

In August, Sammi Awuku and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia embarked on the “Ofie Mega Walk,” a massive health walk aimed at increasing votes in the Akropong Constituency.

BY Daniel Bampoe