Sammi Awuku Visits Scientific Games To Boost Ghana’s Lottery Industry

In a bid to propel the National Lottery Authority (NLA) onto the global stage, Director General, Sammi Awuku recently visited Scientific Games, a world-renowned leader in instant games and scratch lotteries, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scientific Games, which produces an impressive 25 billion scratch lottery tickets annually, commands a 70% share of the global market for instant games and scratch lotteries.

Sammi Awuku’s meeting with CEO Patrick McHugh and Vice President Nicholas Spahr aimed to explore potential partnership opportunities between Scientific Games and Ghana to enhance and develop the country’s scratch lottery and instant games market.

He explained that the strategic meeting marks a significant step towards elevating the NLA’s profile and competitiveness in the global market

The NLA Boss further expressed excitement about the possibilities ahead, looking forward to fostering a fruitful collaboration between Scientific Games and the NLA.

He said the partnership is expected to bring expertise and innovation to Ghana’s lottery industry, potentially leading to increased revenue and economic growth.

“As the NLA continues to push boundaries, this collaboration may set a precedent for future international partnerships, solidifying Ghana’s position in the global lottery market,” he added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe