Sammy Gyamfi Reports To CID

Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has reported to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over ongoing investigations into an alleged cybercrime offence.

He reported yesterday around 10 am in the company of four lawyers of the NDC legal team, Abraham Amaliba, Victor Adawudu, Inusah Fuseine and George Loh.

At the CID headquarters to give him moral support were some supporters of the party.

The NDC communications director has been accused of forgery and publication of false information, and has been asked to report yesterday for investigations to continue.

The Director of the Cyber Crime Unit, ACP Dr. Gustav Herbert Yankson, a week ago, invited Sammy Gyamfi through a mobile phone call and followed up with a text message following a formal complaint lodged against him by a complainant from Jubilee House over a cybercrime case.

He was supposed to have reported last Friday, December 20, 2019 but asked to be permitted to appear yesterday as he had an examination paper to write.

Addressing the media after briefly meeting the police, Lawyer Victor Adawudu said the police invited Sammy Gyamfi to report at 10:30 am yesterday.

He said they reported around 10:15 am only to be told that the investigators were in a meeting.

“After their meeting, the police came to tell us our meeting was not going to be possible and that we have to reschedule the meeting to 11 am today,” he added.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey