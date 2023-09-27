‘Sancho Should Apologise’

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been urged to apologise to Erik ten Hag by his Manchester United teammates, a source has told ESPN.

Sancho has been banished from first team training following his public rift with Ten Hag over being left out of the squad for United’s match against Arsenal in early September. The 23-year-old has so far refused to say sorry and there is no timeframe for his return to the squad.

The stand-off has lasted more than three weeks, and Sancho’s teammates, led by Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, have stepped in a bid to resolve the situation.

Sancho, according to a source, has been told by his England teammates to apologise to Ten Hag in order to save his career at Old Trafford.

The England forward has not been considered for selection for matches against Brighton, Bayern Munich and Burnley while he remains exiled from training.

He’s also been banished from all first-team areas, including the dressing rooms and the canteen. Sancho is currently training alone with club coaches on the academy pitches and is allowed only minimal interaction with his senior colleagues.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has offered its services to mediate between Sancho and Ten Hag and find a way to rebuild their relationship.

Sancho is open to leaving the club in the January transfer window, but he remains under contract until at least 2026. He arrived at United from Borussia Dortmund in a £73 million deal in 2021.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount and Maguire both trained with the squad ahead of the Carabao Cup third round tie against Crystal Palace yesterday. Mount has missed the last five games with injury, while Maguire was sidelined for trips to Bayern and Burnley.

Sofyan Amrabat could make his full debut against Palace after coming on as a late substitute in a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.