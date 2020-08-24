Sarah Dufie Takes Gospel Music To Another Level

Sarah Dlight

Canada-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sarah Dufie, aka Sarah, has announced plans of launching her upcoming album in Ghana soon.

The inspirational and anointed gospel music star stressed that preparations were far advanced to give her latest album a historic launch.

She hinted that she had strived hard to reach the final stage of the album and was very proud to release the original copies in the country by the end of the year.

With several songs under her belt, Sarah said she was poised to be one of the best gospel artistes in the coming years.

The release of Sarah’s songs in Ghana is indeed in response to the demand from her numerous fans in Ghana who have listened to some of her songs on radio as well as watched her music videos on social media.

The artiste, known for popular songs such as Made A Champion, Lean On Jesus and Sweet Jesus among others, said ever since she joined the gospel music industry, she had gained international recognition as a great singer whose inspiring songs have won many souls for Christ.

It is interesting to note that all her songs are great inspiration to all Christians and most of the songs are mid-tempo with beautiful rhythms, great bass tunes and drum beats to match.

Married and blessed with three sons, Sarah believes her music and church ministry have a key role in edifying, encouraging and exhorting the saints as the coming of Jesus Christ draws near.

She believes music is a field of harvest to win souls for Jesus. She believes the unreached can be reached through music to come to the knowledge of Christ. Music, Sarah says, preaches the word of God for us.

Sarah’s motivation and desire is to see the name of Jesus lifted higher in all the earth through worship and praise.

The talented gospel singer, who burst into the music industry some years back, was also nominated for the categories of Best Gospel Album, Best Prophetic Song, Masterpiece Gospel Video and Best Inspirational Worship Leader at this year’s edition of the annual Maranatha Awards-USA.

The Maranatha Awards USA is a global worship music award scheme acknowledging authentic biblical worship music.

By George Clifford Owusu