Sarfo, Grace Qualify For Tokyo Olympics … After GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Feats

Sarfo with his trophy aloft together with his competitors

Ansah Sarfo on Saturday ran spiritedly in the final event of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human race in Kumasi to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sarfo, a member of the GNPC Speedsters Club, finished in 10.14 seconds to the admiration of the social-distanced gathering. UDS’ Barnabas Aggerh was second with 10:29, while Edwin Gadayi managed a third place after recording 10.34.

Obuor, also a Speedster Club member, on the other hand shrugged off stiff competition to emerge tops in the female category with an impressive time of 11.69 to qualify for the relays.

Koraa Sports Consult’s Janet Mensah (11.72), having finished in third place severally expressed joy for finishing second, while pre event favourite Kate Agyeman placed third with 11.83.

Founder of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human concept, Reks Brobby, expressed joy over the achievement having realised his dream of producing local athletes for the 2020 Olympics.

“We can now walk shoulders high, we have achieved our target of reviving short distance running in schools and ultimately raising athletes to compete at the highest level, we are indeed grateful to our sponsors,” he said.

It was Kyeremanteng Nathaniel, Koraa Sports Consult, who dominated in the boys U-18 category with 10.70, while Kwartemaa Benedicta, Okess, won the female version with 12.10.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human initiative is sponsored by Ghana Gas, Adidas, Wrenco Printing, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum