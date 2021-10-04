Sarfoa Is Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021

Ashanti Region representative, Sarfoa was Sunday crowned Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021 at the prestigious pageant’s grand finale held at the National Theatre in Accra.

Born Benedicta Asamoah, Sarfoa beat stiff competition from five others to win the GH¢10,000 cash, a brand new 4X4 car from MG Auto Ghana Limited and the crown.

Volta Region’s Setor came second while Western Region’s Manu was third.

Fourth was Upper East Region’s Wedaga with Oti Region’s Akosua and Bono Region’s Mfodwo coming fifth and sixth respectively.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant has for the past years remained one of the outstanding beauty platforms in Ghana.

Organised by TV3, it educates Ghanaians and the global community about the various cultural values and heritage in all regions of Ghana.

The 2021 season was held under the theme; ‘Rediscovering True Beauty,”. It begun with 16 contestants who in 13 weeks battle for the crown.

The final event had six contestants who took turns on stage to wow judges and voting audiences for the crown.

But at the end, Sarfoa, became the eventual winner.

Beyond the car, cash and crown, she will be embarking on an all-expense paid trip to Dubai and be a beneficiary of a one-year supply of GTP fabric.

Setor walks home with GH¢8,000 for coming second while Manu gets GH¢5,000 for coming third. Wedaga receives GH¢3,000 while Akosua and Mfodwo get GH¢2,000 and GH¢1,000 respectively. Sunday event was hosted by MCs – Cookie Tee and Anita Akuffo with music performances from Cina Soul, Adina and Sefa.

By Francis Addo