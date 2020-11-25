Sarkodie, DJ Vyrusky, Others Honoured At Ghana DJ Awards

Ghana DJ Awards

Celebrated Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ), Kofi Amoako, popularly known as DJ Vyrusky, was crowned ‘Best DJ of the Year’ at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards held last Saturday at the Silver Star Tower, Airport City, in Accra.

DJ Vyrusky, who won the award for the third time, beat competition from the likes of DJ Mic Smith, DJ Aroma and DJ Sly.

He also reclaims the crown from 12-year-old Erica Tandoh, aka ‘DJ Switch’, who won the award last year.

The event, themed ‘In The Mix Together’, also honoured DJ Switch with Best Young DJ of the Year award.

This year’s event, which was repackaged to meet the demands of the industry players, rewarded hardworking radio, nightclub and mobile DJs who have contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana.

Rapper, Sarkodie, also won the DJ Song of the Year with his hit song Oofeetso, featuring Bright of Buk Bak fame.

Plus FM’s DJ Shark took home Male DJ of the Year whilst DJ Mic Smith also won DJ/Artiste Collaboration of the Year award.

Organised by Mercury Republic Events, the event which was the eighth edition, was hosted by Andy Dosty.

Veteran broadcaster and DJ, William Des Bordes, popularly known as Lovin Cee, who has carved a niche for himself, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award. It was a special award for his contribution to the DJ profession in Ghana and Africa.

The ceremony was attended by number of Ghanaian DJs, radio and television presenters, musicians as well as some of the stakeholders in the creative industry.

It witnessed thrilling performances from Ghanaian musicians like Wendy Shay, Dope Nation, Bosom P-Yung, among others.

Shatta Wale, who also performed at the ceremony, won the heart of music fans with his stagecraft and dance skills, and performed most of his danceable hit songs.

He was at his best as he was able to get music fans moving and grooving to his songs. His active movements and general stage personality got his fans applauding nonstop during his performance on stage.

Shatta’s job on stage was easy since most of his songs were already known by music fans as they sang along during his performance on stage.

Here is the list of winners:

ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Wallpaper

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Pho

VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph

BEST INTERNATONAL GHANAIAN DJ

DJ Fiifi (UK)

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga

RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR

Papabills

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

Master Que

MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Cil

DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Mic Smith & All Stars – Juju

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

KOK – Live FM

REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR

King Lagazee

DJ SONG OF THE YEAR

Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN)

DJ Big N (Nigeria)

STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ 3 Points

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr. Shark

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Akel

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Sarkcess

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch

DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vacation

CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Aroma

NORTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Bone

SOUTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

LOCKDOWN DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Toyor

OVERALL DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Lovin Cee

By George Clifford Owusu