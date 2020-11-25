Sarkodie, DJ Vyrusky, Others Honoured At Ghana DJ Awards

Ghana DJ Awards
Celebrated Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ), Kofi Amoako, popularly known as DJ Vyrusky, was crowned ‘Best DJ of the Year’ at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards held last Saturday at the Silver Star Tower, Airport City, in Accra.
DJ Vyrusky, who won the award for the third time, beat competition from the likes of DJ Mic Smith, DJ Aroma and DJ Sly.
He also reclaims the crown from 12-year-old Erica Tandoh, aka ‘DJ Switch’, who won the award last year.
The event, themed ‘In The Mix Together’, also honoured DJ Switch with Best Young DJ of the Year award.
This year’s event, which was repackaged to meet the demands of the industry players, rewarded hardworking radio, nightclub and mobile DJs who have contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry in Ghana.
Rapper, Sarkodie, also won the DJ Song of the Year with his hit song Oofeetso, featuring Bright of Buk Bak fame.
Plus FM’s DJ Shark took home Male DJ of the Year whilst DJ Mic Smith also won DJ/Artiste Collaboration of the Year award.
Organised by Mercury Republic Events, the event which was the eighth edition, was hosted by Andy Dosty.
Veteran broadcaster and DJ, William Des Bordes, popularly known as Lovin Cee, who has carved a niche for himself, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award. It was a special award for his contribution to the DJ profession in Ghana and Africa.
The ceremony was attended by number of Ghanaian DJs, radio and television presenters, musicians as well as some of the stakeholders in the creative industry.
It witnessed thrilling performances from Ghanaian musicians like Wendy Shay, Dope Nation, Bosom P-Yung, among others.
Shatta Wale, who also performed at the ceremony, won the heart of music fans with his stagecraft and dance skills, and performed most of his danceable hit songs.
He was at his best as he was able to get music fans moving and grooving to his songs. His active movements and general stage personality got his fans applauding nonstop during his performance on stage.
Shatta’s job on stage was easy since most of his songs were already known by music fans as they sang along during his performance on stage.
Here is the list of winners:
ARTISTE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky
CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Wallpaper
EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Pho
VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Xpliph
BEST INTERNATONAL GHANAIAN DJ
DJ Fiifi (UK)
MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga
RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR
Papabills
SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR
Master Que
MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Cil
DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
DJ Mic Smith & All Stars – Juju
GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
KOK – Live FM
REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR
King Lagazee
DJ SONG OF THE YEAR
Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN)
DJ Big N (Nigeria)
STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ 3 Points
MALE DJ OF THE YEAR
Mr. Shark
FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Akel
MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
Abeiku Sarkcess
YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Switch
DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vacation
CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Aroma
NORTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Bone
SOUTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky
LOCKDOWN DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Toyor
OVERALL DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Lovin Cee
By George Clifford Owusu