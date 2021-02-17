Sarkodie, Others Grab 3Music Awards 2021 Nominations

3Media Networks, organisers of the annual 3Music Awards, have unveiled the nominees for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony, which is slated for March 27 in Accra.

The nominees’ announcement was held virtually and was hosted by Jay Foley and MzGee, and was aired on JoyPrime TV and Facebook, 3Musicawards page as well as on YouTube.

Excitement is already building for what promises to be an improved fourth edition as organisers of the scheme have introduced new categories; Artiste of the Year and EP of the Year.

The awards scheme, which is in its fourth edition, was established by 3Media Networks to recognise and celebrate outstanding musical achievements in Ghana and across Africa.

This year’s 3Music Awards will honour artistes and their works in multiple categories, including the coveted Artiste of the Year as well as the newly introduced EP of the Year and Best Alternative Song (Best Alte).

This year’s most-nominated artistes include Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, with 15 nominations each. KiDi had 11 nominations and Kuami Eugene with nine.

Artistes such as Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, KiDi, Adina, Diana Hamilton, Stonebwoy, Medikal and Fameye secured nomination in the Artiste of the Year category.

For EP of the Year category, eight works: Blue EP by KiDi, The Truth by Kofi Jamar, Contingency Pla by Camidoh, Ayalolo by Afriyie Wutah, Mood Swings by Edem, Seed by Gyakie and Lava Feels by Joey B were selected for the category.

The 2021 3Music Awards is likely to be held virtually due to restrictions on public gatherings as a result of a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the country.

By George Clifford Owusu