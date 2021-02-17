Virtuous Board Room Launched In Takoradi

A scene from the launch

Virtuous Board Room, an organisation with the core mandate of developing and empowering the girl-child and women was launched last Saturday at Palms by Eagles in Western Regional capital, Takoradi.

The Visioneer of Virtuous Board Room, Yaa Amoako-Adu, who is the CEO of Integrity Logistics and Consult Limited, revealed that “Virtuous Board Room is a not-for-profit with the core mandate of raising the Ghanaian girl-child and woman to their highest potential, shaping visions of the girl-child and woman and even though women empowerment and development is the main focus, key issue(s) of the boy-child could be occasionally looked at.”

Ms. Amoako-Adu further added that, “I am committed to raising and empowering the next generation of women leaders, this is my chosen way of changing the ‘tallest-midget’ narrative in the Western Region and adding to the assertion that, given the needed support, the girl-child would be great.”

Stressing on the target population of the organisation, Ms. Amoako-Adu mentioned that, “Our attention will be more on female students, head porters aka ‘kayaye,’ artisans, hospitals (particularly maternity wards), amongst others within the age neighbourhood of 12 to 30 years in the Western Region and other deserving communities.”

New executives were introduced at the launch. Yaa Amoako-Adu was elected as President of Virtuous Board Room with Nana Yaa Arthur, Aviation Superintendent at Tullow Oil as Vice President; Marian Ampon, General Manager of Anaji Choicemart as General Secretary; Anita Griffiths, Ecobank Market Circle Branch Manager as Financial Secretary; Nana Yaa Yentumi Lawal, Topline Beauty Shop CEO as Communications Officer; Adobea Clement, Surfline Telecommunications Regional Manager as Organiser and assisted by Donna Maria Hackman, Customer Care Executive at Zenith Bank.