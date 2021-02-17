Happy FM Celebrates Vals Day With Mass Wedding

The much anticipated 15th edition of the annual ‘Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding’ finally came off last Sunday, February 14 at the Prisons Interdenominational Church in accordance with President Akufo-Addo’s directive on the duration of church service.

The event, which was strictly by invitation, had since its inception brought lots of beautiful couples together, at little or no cost to them.

It is organised free of charge for registered couples who are already engaged traditionally, indicating their commitment and willingness to fulfill their dream of taking a step further in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The annual event is a social investment initiative by Happy FM to bring relief to couples who dream of having a white wedding but do not have the means to do so.

This year’s edition took a different turn as the wedding was themed the ‘Afrocentric Chic’, with couples clad in beautiful African prints provided by the Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL).

The 15th edition of the Happy FM Mass Wedding was a breathtaking sight to behold. Even with all guests in face masks, you could see the smiles and the look of awe in their ever beaming eyes.

Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Ernest Boateng, addressing the enthused couples said, “This year’s mass wedding takes a different turn as the whole world has been hit with the COVID-19 pandemic. As you all witnessed, we strictly observed social distancing, wore our nose masks, washed and sanitized our hands in order to protect each other from contracting the disease. These are actions that need to be continued regardless of where you find yourself.”

He extended his gratitude to individuals, organisations and all sponsors who contributed to the successes chalked under the Happy FM Mass Wedding for the past fifteen years.