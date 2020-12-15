Sarkodie Ready For 2020 Rapperholic Concert

Sarkodie

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, will host this year’s edition of his annual musical concert dubbed ‘Rapperholic Concert’ on December 25 in Accra.

In its eighth year, the Rapperholic Concert is one of the most patronised events in Ghana.

Traditionally held on Christmas Day, it has grown to become a useful addition to Ghana’s events calendar, opening its doors to thousands of patrons.

It will bring together fans of Sarkodie as well as music lovers on one platform to celebrate this year’s Christmas together.

This year’s event, which will be streamed live on all the social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook, according to the organisers, is being organised in partnership with media platform, MX24.

Speaking on the partnership with Sarkodie at the launch of the concert at the SkyBar, the management of MX24 said they found in the Rapperholic partnership, a unique opportunity to work with a world class brand built on values that resonate with its audiences.

“For a young and exciting brand such as ours, Rapperholic is a natural fit with our audiences. In these times when Covid-19 limits the number of physical attendees, thousands more can experience it virtually,” Channel Manager for MX24, Yaa Boateng said.

On his part, Sarkodie said the coronavirus pandemic took the world by surprise, bringing to a halt all major concerts and outdoor programmes that had been lined up, but obviously, Rapperholic will still happen with or without the pandemic.

Although much has not been revealed as to which artistes will be performing alongside Sarkodie, organisers hinted that the event will showcase performances from some of the best selling artistes stars who will rock the stage alongside Sarkodie.

Unlike previous ones, this year’s event is aimed at taking Ghanaian music to another level.

Music fans and concert-goers are therefore guaranteed musical artistry at its finest at this Glo initiative.

Sarkodie, who is the headline act, is expected to thrill music fans with songs such as Ofeetso, Happy Day, Pain Killer, U Go Kill Me, Saa Okodie No, Bogga, Can’t Let It Go, My Adivce, Gboza, Overdose, among others at the concert.

Over the years, the concert has given the opportunity to some Ghanaian artistes such as Fuse ODG, Shatta Wale, Samini, R2bees, E.L, Efya, Stonebwoy, Strongman, Akwaboah, among a host of others, to perform on the same stage with Sarkodie.

By George Clifford Owusu