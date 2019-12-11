Sarkodie Speaks On Cardi B Concert Brouhaha

Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has responded to queries about why he didn’t perform at the Cardi B’s concert in Accra, saying that it was beyond his control.

According to the Ghanaian celebrated rapper, it was no fault of his that he couldn’t make it on stage, suggesting organisers should be blamed.

Cardi B performed in Accra on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium amidst controversies about a meet-and-greet session she was supposed to have with some celebrities in Ghana.

Ahead of the concert dubbed Livespot X Festival, a long list of Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes were advertised to perform.

Among them were Wendy Shay, Kofi Mole, Eno, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Medikal and Becca.

The rest included two top Ghanaian artistes ‒ Sarkodie and Shatta Wale ‒ but some of the artistes were missing in action.

Sarkodie and Shatta were part of the category of artistes who didn’t perform.

While Shatta Wale allegedly didn’t make it to the stadium at all, Sarkodie was at the backstage, but he didn’t get to go on stage.

In a response to a question posed to him by a follower on Twitter, he said he was sorry for not performing. However, it was not his fault.

“Very sorry … definitely not my fault … More info will be given… but you know I wouldn’t intentionally “not perform” See y’all at #Rapperholic2019,” he indicated in his tweet.

Organisers are, however, yet to respond to a lot of things that went wrong before and during the concert.

NEWS-ONE has picked signals that there were security issues at the backstage, and that partly contributed to why Sarkodie didn’t perform.

By Francis Addo