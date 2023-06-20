Sarkodie Storms USA

Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, will host a musical concert dubbed ‘’Sarkodie Live in Columbus, Ohio’’ on July 22.

Organised by Ak24 Entertainment, the event which forms part of Sarkodie’s North American tour (Jamz), will take place at The Forum, 144 N Wall Street, Columbus Ohio 43215.

It will witness live stage performances from some selected top DJs such as DJ Mohe, DJ Michy, DJ Burundi, and DJ Aroma.

Music lovers and fans of Sarkodie should expect a fun-packed night at the event which kicks off at 8pm.

Sarkodie is expected to thrill music fans with songs such as ‘Ofeetso’, ‘Happy Day’, ‘Pain Killer’, ‘U Go Kill Me’, ‘Saa Okodie No’, ‘Bogga’, ‘Can’t Let It Go’, ‘My Adivce’, ‘Gboza’, ‘Overdose’, among others at the festival.

Sarkodie’s performance at the event is also expected attracted the attention of all the music fans who will grace the event.

His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) for ‘Artiste of the Decade’.

He was announced the first winner of BET’s ‘Best International Flow Act’ at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

In 2015, AfricaRanking.com ranked Sarkodie third on its list of the ‘Top 10 African Rappers of 2015.’

In the same year, The Guardian listed him as one of its top five hip hop acts on the African continent.

He was ranked eighth on Forbes and Channel O‘s 2013 and 2015 list of the ‘Top 10 Richest/Bankable African Artistes.’

In 2020, he won the ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA).