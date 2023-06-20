Voice Factory 2023 Begins

Fred Kyei Mensah, one of the judges

The studios of Citi TV was set ablaze last Saturday night as the 10 contestants of Voice Factory reality show put up incredible live musical performances to entertain their various fans.

The show started off with a bang, as all the contestants gave off their best.

Voice Factory is a musical reality show that aims to transform the musical careers of ten talented contestants who have been carefully selected from various parts of Ghana.

The first contestant to take the stage was Princess, who sang ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ by Giveon.

Kleos followed with a performance of ‘Sexy Love’ by Ne-Yo, and Cielo Bee took the stage next with a rendition of ‘Sent from Heaven’ by Keyshia Cole, among others.

Rigwello closed out the first round of performances with a powerful performance of ‘You Got It Bad’ by Usher.

The judges, Abiana, Fred Kyei Mensah, and Edna Bright Davies, were impressed by the performances of all the contestants, but they were particularly impressed by Rigwello’s performance.

They gave him a standing ovation and said that he had a bright future ahead of him.

The first live show, which was actually a huge success, was eloquently emceed by Lourdes Alexandra Oppong.

The next live show of Voice Factory will air on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Be sure to tune in to see who will be the next contestant to impress the judges and the audience!