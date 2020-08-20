Sarkodie To Launch Book Soon

Sarkodie

Hiplife/hiphop artiste, Michael Owusu Addo, aka Sarkodie, has announced that his first book will be launched soon.

The award-winning rapper, who has shared the stage with a number celebrated local and international acts in Ghana and beyond, shared a digital cover of the book dubbed The Highest with his fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

Sarkodie, who hosted the Black Love virtual concert last Saturday, won artiste of the decade award at the 2019 edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He has received 92 awards from 165 nominations, including 22 Ghana Music Awards, hence it is apt he writes a book to tell his story.

His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the VGMA’s Artiste of the Decade.

He was announced the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Sarkodie released his maiden album, Makye, which featured Kwaw Kese, J-Town, Sway and Paedae of R2Bees in 2009.

Makye received positive reviews from critics and fans. It was supported by a concert held at Holy City Gardens in Accra.

In 2010, his Push and Baby songs were ranked ninth and thirteenth on Joy FM‘s Top 50 songs of 2009, respectively.

Sarkodie’s second studio album, Rapperholic, was released in 2012. It also featured Efya, Chidynma, Mugeez of R2Bees, Obrafour, Jayso and EL. The album had hit songs such as Good Bye, One Time for Your Mind, You Go Kill Me, Living Legend and Onyame Nhyira.

Rapperholic earned Sarkodie his first BET nomination and subsequent win.

Sarkodie was also featured on the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher alongside Talib Kweli, Jean Grae and Ab-Soul. He was the only African act featured on the cypher.

He released his third studio album, Sarkology in 2014 followed by the Highest album in 2017.

The Highest album which comprises 19 songs featured acts such as Jesse Jagz, Moelogo, Flavour, Korede Bello, Victoria Kimani and Big Narstie. His current album titled Black Love was released in 2019.

Sarkodie owns the Sark by Yas clothing line, which was launched on April 27, 2013. The clothing line has accessories for men, women and children.

On October 30 2019, Sarkodie was appointed ambassador for the Year of Return campaign; the honour was conferred on him at the Creative Arts Industry Forum.

By George Clifford Owusu