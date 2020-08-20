YFM’s Erskine Amo Whyte To Host MTN Hitmaker

Erskine Amo Whyte

The host of Y Leaderboard series on YFM’s flagship show, ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ (MMRS), Erskine Amo Whyte, aka Rev Erskine, will host MTN Hitmaker – Season 9.

The versatile radio presenter is expected to take over hosting duties of the music competition, which will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on his appointment as the host of the music reality show, he said “it is a great privilege to be the host of one of the biggest entertainment reality shows, the MTN Hitmaker – Season 9. It gives me great joy to contribute to society through great platforms such as this.”

“I have seen firsthand the impact certain shows such as the famous Y leaderboard series, a show I host on YFM, have on the youth of Ghana. I believe this platform gives me another opportunity to inspire youth,” he added.

The ninth season of the MTN Hitmaker was launched online last Friday on MTN Ghana’s Facebook page.

The theme for MTN Hitmaker – Season 9 is “Unlock Your Flow”. Persons interested in participating should download the MTN Pulse App and follow the prompt to submit their entries. MTN Hitmaker is an initiative of MTN Ghana.

The music TV reality show, over the years, has transformed the lives of some past contestants such as Kidi, Kuami Eugene, OB’KAY, Freda Rhymz and the current winner, OV.