What's New

Covid-19 Deaths Hit 261

August 20, 2020

Ghana’s coronavirus deaths have risen from 256 to 261, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the media at the Information Ministry on Thursday in Accra.

According to him, the deaths represented a case fatality of 0.6 percent.

He said as of August 18, 19, 2020, active cases stood at 1,723.

According to him, cumulatively, there were 43,260 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ghana.

He added that recoveries/discharges were about 41,276.

In total, he stated that some 431,272 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue

