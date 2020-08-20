Covid-19 Deaths Hit 261

Ghana’s coronavirus deaths have risen from 256 to 261, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the media at the Information Ministry on Thursday in Accra.

According to him, the deaths represented a case fatality of 0.6 percent.

He said as of August 18, 19, 2020, active cases stood at 1,723.

According to him, cumulatively, there were 43,260 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ghana.

He added that recoveries/discharges were about 41,276.

In total, he stated that some 431,272 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue