‘Sarri Wasn’t My Friend’

Maurizio Sarri

Jorginho is determined to forge a new identity and prove his quality to Chelsea supporters after the departure of Maurizio Sarri.

The Italy international midfielder was closely allied to Sarri who worked with him at Napoli and brought him to Stamford Bridge for £57million.

They were so entwined that when Chelsea fans turned on the manager in mid-season they also vented their anger at Jorginho.

“He was my manager, he wasn’t my friend,” the 27-year-old who was born in Brazil and moved to Italy at the age of 15 said.

“We worked together for four years but this is another time, it is another page, another chapter, another time in my life. I look forward to that now.

“Sarri has left and I have stayed here and I need to do a job for my team at Chelsea.

“I have a long contract, four more years and I am very happy at the moment and very happy at Chelsea and hope to be here a long time.”

Jorginho was the fulcrum of Sarri’s 4-3-3 system and would dictate the tempo from deep in midfield.

Lampard has changed his role slightly in pre-season and has deployed him in the central pairing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, in tandem with Mateo Kovacic.

N’Golo Kante will be involved when he is fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered at the end of last season.

“This formation is new for me but I like it,” said Jorginho, who created a goal for Tammy Abraham in the 2-1 win against Barcelona in Saitama on Tuesday.