Tescon Leaders For Election 2020 Training

Nana B and his Boss, Sammi Awuku, the NPP National Organiser

The Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON) executives are billed to attend a two-day training and Orientation Seminar to properly equip them ahead of the 2020 polls.

The educative seminar would form part of series of activities of the launching of the 20 years anniversary of TESCON which is the tertiary wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The seminar is being organized by the NPP National Youth Organizer Henry Nana Boakye aka ‘Nana B’ and his executives.

Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is expected to be the special guest of honour for the historic programme.

The Training and Orientation Seminar would be themed ‘Re-Energizing, Retooling and Repositioning TESCON for Victory 2020’.

A statement signed by Nana B said the programme would start on Monday, July 29, 2019, in the BoG auditorium, University of Ghana Campus in Accra.

Nana B said the upcoming programme has been well structured to improve the efficiency of the TESCON gurus.

“It is to equip TESCON officers with skills and dynamics of TESCON administration, mobilization and campaigning ahead of the 2020 elections,” he added.

According to him, the National Steering Committee of the NPP has given their approval for the seminar to take place.

Nana B, who has been described as workaholic by the NPP youth, entreated all participants to take advantage of the training to learn more about political party organization.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi