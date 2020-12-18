Satellites Want To Win For Nana

Black Satellites

It has emerged from the camp of the national U-20 soccer side, the Black Satellites, that they are bent on lifting this year’s West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B trophy for President Akufo-Addo.

On Sunday, Ghana will take on their Burkinabe counterparts in the final in Benin, and according to goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, the team have purposed to return home with the trophy in honour of Nana.

Ghana have so far shrugged off stiff opposition from Nigeria and recently Niger to reach this far and appear set to crown their efforts with a win when they face Burkina Faso.

The young goalkeeper told ‘Wontumi TV’ that wining the ultimate would serve as a fitting memento for the President’s re-election.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper said, “Initially the very big task was to secure qualification to Mauritania and that has been attained.

“Now the next step is to fight hard and win the trophy for Ghana and the President, Akufo-Addo. We recently had peaceful elections so we believe if we win the trophy and bring it home it will add to the joy and peace already in the country.”

He added, “So the jubilation we had yesterday is now history, we are fired up to bring the trophy to Ghana. There is no better time to return home with a trophy than now.”

Ghana’s qualification to the final hands the Karim Zito’s Satellites a ticket to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations scheduled for Mauritania.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum