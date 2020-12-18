MDC Chairman Congratulates Family Health Medical School

The Chairman of Medical and Dental Council (MDC), Prof. Paul Nyame has congratulated the Family Health Medical School, led by Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, for being the Premier Private Medical School to present 30 of its students to become qualified Medical Doctors in Ghana.

Prof. Nyame was speaking during the Induction ceremony of 582 newly qualified Medical & Dental Practitioners of which, 30 Doctors were from Family Health Medical School.

Prof. P. K. Nyame, administered the Hippocratic Oath to the inductees and said, their induction was an injection of human resource into the country’s health system.

He applauded FHMS students for being part of the pioneering class saying, the initiative of Management in settling up the school was outstanding.

Prof. Nyame entreated the newly Doctors to accept postings to wherever they would be posted to, and never to demand for a change.

He advised the inductees to be mindful of the ethics of their profession and to take keen interest in the well-being of their patients.

Prof. P.K. Nyame however disclosed that, effective from 2022, Doctors would be made to write Licensing Exams before they qualify to practice, as it is done in most countries.

The Deputy Minister for Health, Hon. Dr. Okoe Boye, on behalf of President Akufo Addo and the Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, encouraged the newly Doctors to serve humanity with compassion.

A Board Member of the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), Dr. Constance AddoYobo, admonished the new Doctors to serve the society with compassion and also to apply all the skills and knowledge that they have acquired from their various institutions, in their practice.

She also charged them to give the necessary respect to their Seniors and at the same time, learn from them to gain more experience on the job.

Dr. Addo Yobo made them to understand that, they are under two-year housemanship, and must make their institutions proud by doing the right things.

In an interview, Dr. Divine Kobla Attipoe, one of the FHMS newly trained Medical Doctors said, he is indeed proud to acquire quality medical knowledge from renowned lecturers at FHMS; he added that he is optimistic that he and his classmates would put into good use, the knowledge impacted into them.

Dr. Bridget Agbovi on her part said, FHMS has exposed her to know a lot about the profession and could say for the fact that, FHMS is among the best Medical Schools in the country.

Officials of Family Health Medical School (FHMS) that witnessed the induction ceremony of the newly qualified Medical & Dental Practitioners comprise: Dr. Charles E. Fleischer-Djoleto – Dean; Dr. Emmanuel K. Labram – Coordinator of Basic Sciences; and Rita Kaine – Registrar.