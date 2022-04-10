Saudis Slap Age Limit On Hajj

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the hosting of this year’s Jajj in Makkah amidst new regulations.

According to the authorities, this year’s Hajj is open to those who are under 65 years old and have received the main Covid-19 vaccinations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

“Pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom are required to submit a negative Covid-19 PC test result from a test performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom,” a release issued by the ministry stated.

The Ministry announced that it has authorized one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform Hajj this year stressing that it is of supreme importance to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to preserve the safety and security of Hajj pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque.

It said it would also ensure that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform Hajj and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in a safe and spiritual atmosphere.

“The number of pilgrims coming from specific countries for this year’s Hajj will be in accordance with the quotas allocated to each country and in consideration of compliance with all health recommendations,” it said.

In order to guarantee this and preserve the success it has had in handling the Covid-19 pandemic the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has instructed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with all precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the Hajj ritual.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri