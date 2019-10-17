Savannah NPP Regional Women Hold Conference In Damongo

The Women’s wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Savannah region has organized a women’s conference in the region to mobilize votes for the party come 2020.

The conference brought together the seven constituencies women organizers,women’s wings and other prominent women stakeholders in the Savannah region to bring to light the best of campaign needs for discussions on the direction and growth of NPP in the region.

The women’s wing of the party in the Savannah region is aiming at mobilizing, equipping and unifying women for victory 2020 and beyond in the region.

Addressing party supporters in Damongo, the Savannah Regional Women’s organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) , Hajia Mohammad Safia, said the women’s conference is to prepare the party towards victory 2020.

According to her, the women in the region will vote massively for President Nana Akufo-Addo for the good policies his government has implemented.

She said the governing New Patriotic Party is the only party in Ghana which believes in women.

The Damongo Parliamentary candidate, Abu Jinapor, who was a guest at the women’s conference assured party supporters that he would deliver the Damongo seat to the NPP come 2020.

“We will fight for every vote in the Savannah region because the NPP is the only political party that has the mechanism and formula to develop this country,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo