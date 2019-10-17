Farmers Appeal To Gov’t For Child Care Centres

The Northern Regional chapter of the Smallholder Farmers Association of Ghana has appealed to government to construct child care centres in rural communities across the country.

This, according to them, will reduce the burden on women, thereby enabling them to actively engage in farming and other economic activities.

They noted that the major problem of women in rural communities has to do with carrying children at their backs to farms.

The women lamented about insufficient tractor services, inadequate agric extension officers as some of their challenges.

The group accused the District Agric offices in the region for neglecting women groups in the distribution of inputs for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The National, President Gbandi Veronica told the media that the situation has left many women to hover in poverty because they are unable to do other jobs.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale