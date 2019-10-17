NYA Celebrates Youth Week

Sylvester Tetteh

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has launched its Youth Week Celebration.

The celebration is under the theme: “Ghana Beyond Aid:The Youth Factor”.

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the National Youth Authority, Sylvester Tetteh, in his address at the launching ceremony on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, stated that the activities will commerce with a Special Prayer by the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Sharabutu.

He noted that the prayers will take place in various mosques across the country to thank God.

Mr Tetteh added that a Youth Stay Healthy Walk will take place through some principal streets of Accra on October 26th 2019.

About 15,000 people are to take part in the walk.

“This will serve as an avenue to interact with the youth and look out for their interests” he noted.

Mr. Tetteh again stated that Special Prayers and Donation Day will be organized in different Churches for the vulnerable groups in society.

He added that the Ministry of Youth and Sports will host the Commonwealth Youth Senior Officials Meeting in Accra, on October 29th 2019 which will serve as a medium for deliberation on the emerging regional and global youth development landscape.

He added that State of the Youth Affairs/ African Day on November 1st 2019 will climax all the activities of the celebration.

He noted that discussions on the the theme for celebration will be broadcast on diverse media stations as well as the observation of the NYA Purity Day.