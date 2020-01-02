Savannah Region: 2 Killed over Royalties

Two persons have been killed at Mujipe in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah region over payment of royalties.

The bodies of the deceased Alhassan Karim, aged 40 and Ambri Attah, aged 35, have been released to their families for burial after autopsy was performed at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

DGN Online gathered that some youth from Kpalbusi went to Mujipe, a farming community to demand royalties from them after a farming season and during discussions a misunderstanding emerged resulting in the killing of the two persons.

The Salaga Municipal Police Commander, DSP David Kofi-Kumah, who confirmed the incident said it is alleged that the opinion leader of the Mujipe community Mujipewura Ibrahim threatened the Kpalbusi people when they went to the community to demand for royalties.

He indicated that 43 (BB) live cartridges, 3 spent cartridges and 5 locally manufactured cartridges were found besides the deceased persons. However, no arrest has been made after the incident happened .

The Savannah Regional Minister , Salifu Braimah Adams visited the community and appealed to the people to give peace a chance.

He however warned the community members not to take the laws into their own hands and called on the police to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested.

Meanwhile , security has been beefed up in the community to protect lives and properties.

It will be recall that last year , a similarly incident nearly occurred between the two communities if not for the intervention of the security in the district.

FROM Eric Kombat, Mujipe