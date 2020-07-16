Sawla Tuna NHIA Manager Hot Over Sexual Harassment

Mahama Sakara

The Sawla Tuna Kalba manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mahama Sakara has been accused of alleged sexual harassment by a nurse at the Soma CHPS.

The victim, Doreen Smith has petitioned the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority(NHIA) through the Northern Regional Manager of the authority.

The petition sighted by DGN Online read “I wrote to inform and petition your office about an attempted rape and sexual harassment/assault on me (Doreen Smith) a nurse at Soma CHPS compound.”

The victim narrated that at about 9 am on July 8, the district manager of the Sawla Tuna Kalba scheme in the Savannah region arrived at Soma CHPS with the mission of monitoring.

According to her, when she and Mr Sakara went into the facility, he started making sexual demands at her even though she pleaded with the NHIA manager that she was engaged.

She disclosed that the NHIA manager struggled to forcibly have sex with her and in the process, his fingers entered her private part but could not have sexual intercourse with her.

Ms Smith appealed to authorities of the National Health Insurance Authority to ensure that justice is served to prevent other officers from engaging in such acts.

In an interview with the Northern Regional Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Issahaque A. Latif told DGN Online that his office had received the petition by the victim and had since forwarded it to the headquarters in Accra.

“Yes I have received that petition and once the destination is the Chief Executive Officer’s office I have equally forwarded it to Accra.”

He, however, indicated that they are waiting for a response for the headquarters to take the necessary action.

The Sawla Divisional Police Commander, ASP Degraft Armah Adjei confirmed to DGN Online that the incident was reported to the police by the victim.

ASP Adjei disclosed that the suspect was arrested and granted bail.

He said police have commenced investigation into the matter.

When DGN Online contact the suspect via telephone he declined to comment on the matter.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sawla Tuna