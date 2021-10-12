SC To Give Ruling On AG’s Review Against Opuni Ruling

The Supreme Court has set October 26, 2021 to give its ruling on an application filed by the Attorney General seeking a review of its decision to prohibit Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, from further hearing the trial of former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman, Seidu Agongo and his Agricult Ghana Limited.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame appearing before the court today argued that the decision of the ordinary Bench contained multiple fundamental flaws which occasioned substantial miscarriage of justice.

He said the ruling will occasion irreparable damage to the republic in the substantive trial of the errors committed by the ordinary Bench are not corrected.

Mr. Dame further argued that if there was any error that was occasioned by the exclusion of some exhibits by the trial judge, such an error does not warrant the invocation of he supervising role of the Supreme Court.

Samuel Codjoe, counsel for Dr. Opuni opposed the application arguing that it did not meet the threshold for invoking the review jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

He further argued that the AG was rehashing its old argument, adding that the court was right in prohibiting the trial judge and prayed it to uphold the majority decision.

The seven member review panel presided over by Justice Jones Dotse and assisted by Justices Gabriel Pwamang, Agnes Dordzi, Avril Lovelace-Johnson, Amadu Tanko, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey and Gertrude Tokornoo adjourned the matter to October 16 for Ruling.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak