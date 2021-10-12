Yvonne Asamoah Grabs UK-Based Artiste Of The Year

TALENTED UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah, also known as Minister Yvonne, has won the enviable UK-based Gospel Artiste of the Year category at the 2021 Kab-Fam Ghana Music Award-UK.

The 5th edition of Ghana Music Awards (GMA-UK) which was held in London last Saturday, October 9, was organised to celebrate and appreciate pioneers of Ghanaian music and to reward individuals who, in diverse ways, have raised the standard of Ghanaian music in the country.

The gospel diva, with over five hit songs to her credit, beat the likes of Sue Sam, Alice Mckenzie, Yaw Boateng, and Nana Amankwah Tiah to grab the award.

In an Instagram post sighted by BEATWAVES, the gospel minister appreciated her management and organisers of the awards for the recognition.

She, however, expressed her profound gratitude to God and all her fans for the immense support she has had since joining the gospel music industry.

She said, “This is a proud moment for me, my fans, family, and the entire team. I am grateful to all, especially organisers of the awards, for contemplating me for this award. It would never be possible for me without the support and help from my fans, family, and management team.”

The thrilling Minister Yvonne is among the few Ghanaian gospel artistes in Europe who have managed to survive in the gospel music industry and etched her name on the minds of music lovers due to her creativity and style of performance.

She released her debut singles, comprising ‘Unchangeable God’, which got listed on the UK Gospel Music Chart for weeks. ‘Besuka’, which infuses the melodic sensibility of African pop with flashes of afrobeat and R&B lends an extraordinary sweetness to the songs.

On November 14, Minister Yvonne released ‘Conqueror’, a reggae song with an intoxicating mash of mental revolution as it empowers listeners to see themselves as Conquerors. Her new song, ‘Shidaa’, featured MOGmusic.

In August 2020, her ‘Besuka’ gospel video won the Best International Video of the Year award organised by WWGMVA UK. She has also been featured in this year’s October edition of Black History Month Magazine in the UK.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke