Schools In Tamale North Supported With 3,000 Pairs of Shoes

Sanford Health Ghana in collaboration with Samaritan’s Feet has supported hundreds of needy pupils in schools in the Tamale North constituency in the Northern Region with 3,000 pairs of shoes.

About 29 schools in the Tamale North constituency benefited from the support.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale North constituency, Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini also supported the exercise with 500 pairs of socks to compliment the shoes.

At a short ceremony in Tamale, the Human Resource Manager of Sanford Health Ghana, Elvis Duffour, told journalists that they donated about 15,000 pairs of shoes to needy pupils in Accra.

According to him, the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation hosted them, and the call appealed to them to extend their support to needy pupils in the Northern region reason why they decided to come to Tamale this year.

He was optimistic that the support will go a long way to impact the pupils’ education and enable the pupils to learn and become better in the future as well as reduce pressure from their parents especially those in rural communities.

“ We believe that the 3,000 lives that we are touching today will grow to become responsible adults and give back to society.”

Some teachers from the beneficiary schools thanked Sanford Health Ghana and Samaritan’s Feet for the kind gesture adding that some of the pupils used to come to school barefooted while others wear worn-out slippers or shoes and that the support impacts the beneficiaries.

