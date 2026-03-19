Scrap Dealers Lynched At Ntensere Over Child Theft Allegations

Scrap Dealers

Two scrap dealers have been lynched by a mob at Ntensere in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District over allegations of attempted child theft, in an incident that has renewed concerns over mob justice in the Ashanti Region.

The victims, identified as Alhassan and Nagolo, were reportedly in the community to purchase scrap materials when residents accused them of trying to abduct a three-year-old child. The situation quickly escalated, leading to the two men being beaten to death. Their motorcycle was also set ablaze.

Confirming the incident, the Unit Committee Vice Chairperson, Saramatu Zackaria, said the victims had already been killed before she arrived at the scene.

“I was attending a wedding ceremony when I received information about a mob action in my electoral area. I rushed to the scene, but before I arrived, the victims had already been killed,” she said.

She condemned the act and called for calm, urging residents to allow the law to take its course rather than resorting to violence.

The Ashanti Regional Scrap Dealers Association has also expressed outrage, describing the incident as part of a troubling pattern of attacks on its members.

President of the Association, Alhaji Abdulai Gagala, said scrap dealers are increasingly becoming targets of false accusations.

“This is becoming too frequent. Our members are often attacked based on false claims. We are not thieves; people should stop killing us,” he said.

He further appealed to security agencies to step up protection for scrap dealers and ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident, and the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong