Second Batch Of Black Starlets Hopefuls Arrive In Kumasi For Screening Exercise

THE SECOND batch of young football talents vying for a place in Ghana’s U-17 national team, the Black Starlets, has arrived in Kumasi to begin the second phase of a nationwide screening exercise.

This group of players, selected from the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper West, and Upper East regions, marks the final leg of the comprehensive scouting process for the Northern sector.

Their arrival follows the earlier participation of the first batch—44 players—who reported to camp last Wednesday and wrapped up their sessions on Saturday.

The players are currently camped at the Christian Village Guest House & Leadership Training Centre in Santasi Apire.

Under the watchful eye of Head Coach Frimpong Manso and his technical team, the young prospects will go through a series of training and assessment sessions aimed at identifying exceptional talent.

This nationwide screening is part of preparations to assemble a formidable Black Starlets squad capable of making a strong impact at the upcoming 2025/26 WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations and the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The second phase presents yet another golden opportunity for aspiring players to prove their worth and earn a coveted spot on the national team.