Liverpool Close To Signing Jeremie Frimpong As Trent Replacement

Jeremie Frimpong

PREMIER LEAGUE champions Liverpool are making significant progress in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

Talks between the player’s representatives and the English club are reportedly well-advanced as Liverpool look to secure a deal ahead of the summer window.

The Reds are in the market for a new right fullback following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season, with the England international expected to join Real Madrid.

Frimpong, a Dutch international of Ghanaian descent, has been identified as the ideal replacement. The 23-year-old was instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten Bundesliga title run under manager Xabi Alonso and also played a key role in their DFB Pokal triumph.

Liverpool see Frimpong’s attacking flair and defensive discipline as a strong fit for their evolving system as they prepare for life after Alexander-Arnold.