Docket On Ahmed Suale ‘Killer’ Sent To AG

Ahmed Suale

The police have forwarded a duplicate docket on Daniel Owusu Koranteng, the businessman who is accused of playing a part in the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale, to the Attorney General.

Prosecutors are therefore, waiting for the advice of the Attorney General (AG) on the way forward on the committal proceedings, which is before a Magistrate Court in Madina.

The advice will determine whether or not the police should proceed with the current charges of abetment and murder levelled against him.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Susan Nyakotey has therefore, ordered the prosecution to follow up on the advice and file a bill of indictment by the next court date.

The bill of indictment includes the charges levelled against the accused person, the summary of the prosecution’s evidence and the exhibits that would be tendered at trial should the District Court commit him to stand trial at the High Court.

Meanwhile, police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Nana Afuabamfoa Bamfo has told the court that they have been informed the accused person has been granted bail by a High Court, and his lawyers are taking steps to execute the terms.

The court has therefore, adjourned the case to June 17, 2025, hoping that the AG’s advice and the bill of indictment would be ready by then.

Charges

The accused was initially charged with one count of murder, but an amended charge sheet includes a charge of abetment of crime contrary to Section 2-(1) of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

He is accused of abetting two other suspects, who are currently on the run, to murder Ahmed Suale at his home on January 16, 2019.

He is also facing a substantive charge of murder contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Court documents indicate that the accused had sent pictures of the deceased to Kennedy Agyapong, who displayed them on Net2 TV and called for ‘retribution’ against him.

Although Daniel Koranteng admitted taking pictures of the deceased, he has denied selling them to Mr. Agyapong.

“Accused person having known the deceased’s place of abode and possible hideouts; led two other culprits currently at large to the house of the deceased, where he was shot and killed,” the documents allege.

Confusion

Earlier, there was confusion when the case was initially called. Kwesi Essel, counsel for the accused, requested for an adjournment since the investigator and the accused were not present when the case was called.

Moments after the adjournment, the investigator showed up in court with the accused, at a time the defence lawyer had already left the court premises.

Although the defence lawyer told the court that he had been informed by the investigator that he had a prior assignment, and would therefore not be able to make it to court, the investigator denied providing the lawyer with any such information.

This created a bit of discrepancy between the lawyer’s account and what the investigator told the court. Nonetheless, the court proceeded with the hearing.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak