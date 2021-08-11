Security Man Killed in Gas Station Robbery

Picture Shows a crowd at the Gas Filling Station after the Incident

The Royal Gas Filling Station at Tegbi-Xekpa in the Anloga District of the Volta Region has suffered a robbery attack that left one person dead.

The news of the robbery attracted a large crowd to the scene to see the deceased who was in charge of security at the facility at the time of the robbery.

The deceased, 53-year-old Edem Kpodogah, is the security man of the facility which is reported to belong to Makafui Woanyah, the Volta NPP Chairman.

Reports from the staff of the facility say the incident happened on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The deceased who was initially nowhere to be found was later found behind the gas filling station in a pool of blood with his mouth and arms tied with pieces of cloth. The robbers also took away a safe containing an unquantified amount of money.

The Manager of the gas filling station, Innocent Kwasi Havor speaking to the media said one of the staff who arrived that morning at about 6:10 am a noticed break-in. He said the doors to the facility appeared to have been forced open.

“He quickly searched around for the security man. He could not find him; even in his room. Instead, he saw bloodstains on the floor of the room.

He then went into the room that housed the safe of the company. The safe was gone. The staff then called the manager and informed him of the suspected robbery,” he said.

Mr Havor said he rushed to the facility and realized all their money was gone. He then conducted another search for the security man. This time he found the security guard lying motionless in blood behind the facility.

The Police were alerted and they came to inspect the crime scene. A preliminary assessment showed that the security guard might have been hit in the head.

The Keta Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Leonard Abakah called for calm and assured that a thorough investigation is being conducted to track down the perpetrators. He said a team from the Regional Police Command will be working with those on the ground to get to the bottom of the case.

A bounty of Ghc30, 000.00 has been placed on the head of the perpetrators. The public was urged to provide prompt information to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Keta Municipal Hospital morgue pending an autopsy.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)