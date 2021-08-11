Ashesi Lecturer Holds Youth Leaders Workshop

Prof. Enyonam C. Kudonoo taking the participants through a presentation.

Lecturer at the Business Administration Department of Ashesi University, Prof. Enyonam C. Kudonoo, has organized a two-day leadership training for youth leaders in the Greater Accra Region.

The training, sponsored by Ashesi University as part of its corporate social responsibility, engaged participants from youth organizations, churches, mosques, and educational institutions including Assembly members.

Themed, “Effective Peace Building for Sustainable Development in Ghana: The Role of Youth Leaders,” the programme sensitized participants on the importance of dialogue for dispute prevention and resolution in order to ensure peaceful co-existence and sustainable development.

It also emphasized key principles in dialogue including listening, respect for opposing views and the promotion of non-violence, consensus building for dispute prevention, among others.

Professor Kudonoo said the capacity building workshop paid attention to areas concerning citizenship, effective communication, leadership, curiosity and skills development.

“The objective is to sensitize and equip the youth with the ability to positively influence each other in their communities. It is expected that the beneficiaries will become peace builders/dispute preventers in the region for sustainable development,” she said.

Prof. Kudonoo said the programme is seeking to minimize the influence and wrong use of the youth to create troubles in chieftaincy and politics.

She said the programme will be the foundation for grooming the participants into good mediators and peace advocates.

“After here I will do a follow-up to see how well they are implementing the lessons learnt in their communities. We hope to do this in all regions of the country,” she added.

An Assembly woman for Nima West, Ms Rukiatu Iddrissu who was a participant, expressed her appreciation to the organizers for building the leadership capacity of the youth at the grass roots.

“So far, the things I have learnt is very helpful and I hope to apply them in my assembly,” she said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri