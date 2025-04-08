Security Operatives Raid Bawumia’s ADC’s House

The aftermath of the raid

About 30 armed security operatives have reportedly raided the residence of the Aide-De-Camp (ADC) of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at Sarpeiman, Accra.

The Saturday, April 5, 2025 raid was in the mode of previous ones visited on the residences of the former Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison and the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during which the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were disabled and their recorders taken away.

The victim of the latest raid of residences of former government officials and those associated with them was a Senior Police Officer, Superintendent of Police Yakubu Issahaku, who was on duty with the former Vice President outside Accra at the time of the raid.

Narrating what befell him, the senior police officer said he was informed about the raid via WhatsApp by a friend around 6:14pm on Saturday.

Information has it that around 6:14pm, about 30 armed men, some in military uniforms and others in plain clothes, stormed the place in the absence of the ADC.

They were also said to be wearing masks to prevent their faces from being seen by security cameras installed in the house.

At the time, his family was also said to have left home for a meeting in Cantonments, and it was only the caretaker who was in the house.

In the process, the armed men were said to have destroyed the lock to the main gate, making their way into the main compound of the house.

Upon realising there was nobody around, they forcibly destroyed the security door leading to the rooms and ransacked the place in complete breach of the law and security protocol, which requires security personnel to secure court or search warrants before they can go to a person’s house to conduct a search, and even that should be in the presence of the person and not his or her absence.

Among the reported damages were broken security doors, disconnected CCTV systems, and the removal of internet routers, switches, and the home’s hard disk.

Unbeknown to them, this was being captured by a hidden CCTV installed in the house.

Issahaku identified the leader of the operation as Superintendent of Police Sulemana Sule, who he says is currently stationed at Jubilee House and operates from the Blue Gate.

Notably, Issahaku stated that he knows the officer personally, and that the superintendent is aware of their acquaintance, further deepening concerns over the motive and legality of the raid.

The incident has sparked serious concerns over the actions of state security operatives and the treatment of individuals associated with former high-ranking officials.

When DAILY GUIDE reached out to him, he said he has reported the incident, which he considers a pure crime, to the police and his superiors for investigations.

He was confident the issue will be treated as such and thus refrained from making further comments which may affect the investigations.

Coming on the heels of recent similar raids on the private homes of former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and the former Governor of the Central Bank, Ernest Addison, by same operatives of the country’s National Security, which some are saying is gradually being turned into a witch-hunting machinery.

It follows the series of forceful home raids it has embarked on since the assumption of power of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration without any proper warrant, leaving much to be desired.

Richard Jakpa, a man who was cashiered from the Ghana Armed Forces and now in charge of Operations of the National Security Secretariat, led the operations at the residence of the former Governor.

